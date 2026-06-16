Sheezan Khan questions ‘I should have called’ posts after Sanchita Ugale’s death: Baad me mourn karna…

Actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, allegedly died by suicide at her residence. As tributes continue to pour in for the late actor, Sheezan Khan has questioned the flood of “I should have called” posts on social media, wondering how many people truly made an effort to reach out while the person was still alive.

Sheezan Khan on Sanchita Ugale's death

In his post, Sheezan Khan encouraged people not to wait for a crisis or loss to express care or concern.

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On Tuesday, Sheezan took to Instagram to post a video reacting to Sanchita’s death and share an emotional note in which he urged people to check on their loved ones and support those who may be struggling before it is too late.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Everybody misses people after they’re gone. The harder question is: Who are you ignoring while they’re still here?”

Sheezan reflected that while people often come together to grieve after a loss, they frequently fail to put in the effort to stay connected when distance begins to grow between them.

In the video, Sheezan is heard saying, "I have a very simple question for everybody. Whenever somebody passes away, especially if somebody is young, I see the same kind of posts on social media: 'I should have called, I wish I was there, we were supposed to meet. How could this happen? Every single time, I wonder how many of you actually tried when the person was alive? Not before the news broke, not before the RIP posts, but before that? When was the last time you tried to contact that friend jo thoda distant ho raha ho itne mahino se (who has been distant for many months), ya whenever you called somebody to check up on them?"

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{{^usCountry}} Sheezan urged people to take responsibility for their relationships in real time, encouraging people not to wait for a crisis or loss to express care or concern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheezan urged people to take responsibility for their relationships in real time, encouraging people not to wait for a crisis or loss to express care or concern. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Baad me iss cheez ka mourn karna, afsos karna, bohot easy hai (It is easy to mourn and grieve afterwards). But to actually make that effort when they are still there, that's the hard part. Kab kiya tha woh hard part tumne? (When did you do that last time?) Toh agli baar, 'I wish we had spoken' yeh story daalne se pehele, ek baar khud se zarur puchna, ki, 'Did I actually make that effort when I had the chance? (So the next time you post a story saying, ‘I wish we had spoken,’ make sure to ask yourself one question first: ‘Did I actually make that effort when I had the chance?)" said Khan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Baad me iss cheez ka mourn karna, afsos karna, bohot easy hai (It is easy to mourn and grieve afterwards). But to actually make that effort when they are still there, that's the hard part. Kab kiya tha woh hard part tumne? (When did you do that last time?) Toh agli baar, 'I wish we had spoken' yeh story daalne se pehele, ek baar khud se zarur puchna, ki, 'Did I actually make that effort when I had the chance? (So the next time you post a story saying, ‘I wish we had spoken,’ make sure to ask yourself one question first: ‘Did I actually make that effort when I had the chance?)" said Khan {{/usCountry}}

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He concluded his message by asking people to break the cycle of delayed emotional responses and reach out to their loved ones instead.

Sanchita Ugale's death

Sanchita was known for her work on TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. News agency ANI reported that, according to police, the incident occurred between 7 and 7:30 PM on June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

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On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons. Police said they are investigating the matter and are trying to find out the reason behind the alleged suicide.

Sanchita was known for her role as Diya Tandon in the TV serial Kumkum Bhagya. Sanchita also featured in some films, portraying the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava and made an appearance alongside noted actor Manoj Bajpayee in the investigative thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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