Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz hospitalised, their mother asks: 'Hamari family ko saza kis bat ki mil rahi hai?'

Actor Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz is currently admitted to a hospital. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, her mother Kehekshan Faisi shared a picture of Falaq lying in a hospital bed with her eyes closed. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sabar (Patience) (open palms emoji)." (Also Read | Tunisha Sharma death case: Bail plea of accused Sheezan Khan rejected)

Kehekshan also wrote a long note on her Instagram. She said, "Mujhe bus ye samjh nahi aa raha hai ki hamari family ko saza kis bat ki mil rahi hai aur kyo?? Sheezan mera beta pichle 1 month se bina kisi singal soboot ke qaidiyo ki tarah jail me saza kaat raha hai (I am unable to understand why and for what reason is our family getting punishment?? My son Sheezan for the last one month without single evidence is in the jail like an inmate serving sentence)."

She also added, "Meri bacchi Falaq hospital me admit hai, Sheezan ka chhotha bhai jo autistic baccha hai wo beemar hai .. kya ek Maa ko kisi dusre ke bacche ko Maa jaisa payar karna gunaah hai?? Ya illegal hai (My daughter Falaq is in the hospital, Sheezan's younger brother who is autistic is unwell....Is it a crime for a mother to love another's child like her own)?? Or is it illegal)??"

Kehekshan shared a picture of Falaq lying in a hospital bed.

Kehekshan also added, "Kya Falaq ko Tunisha ko chhothi bahan ki tarah payar karna gunaah tha ya illegal tha?? Ya phir Sheezan aur Tunisha ko apne relationship ko space dena ya breakup karna gunaah tha ya wo bhi illegal tha?? (Was it a crime or illegal for Falaq to love Tunisha like her younger sister?? Was it also a crime or illegal for Sheezan and Tunisha to give space to their relationship or breakup)??"

She concluded her note, "Kya hume us bacchi ko payar karne ke liye usse payar karne ka haqe nahi tha kyo ki hum Muslim hai ??? Hamara gunaah kya hai (Did we not have the right to love that child because we are Muslims??? What is our crime)??" Sheezan's sister Shafaq Naaz also shared the posts on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, a Palghar court rejected the bail application of Sheezan Khan. He was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma on December 25.

Sheezan is in jail under judicial custody. Tunisha, who featured in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul along with Sheezan, was found dead on the set of the television serial near Vasai on December 24. Tunisha was in a relationship with Sheezan but they broke up later.

