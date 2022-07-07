Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shehnaaz Gill channels her inner 'Senorita' in new video, fans say 'baby on fire'. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill has shared a new video on Instagram featuring the song Senorita by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. Fans showered love on Shehnaaz's clip.
Shehnaaz Gill shares reel on Camila Cabello's Senorita.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 01:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shehnaaz Gill, loved by her fans for her fun and goofy nature, showed off her glamorous avatar in a new video. Fans praised Shehnaaz, and called her ‘hot’ and dropped fire emojis in the comments section on her post. They also described her as the 'most beautiful woman.' Also Read| Shehnaaz Gill runs away from paparazzi at airport; fans say, 'that’s why we relate to her'. Watch

Shehnaaz took to Instagram on Thursday to share a clip of her strolling around in a red outfit featuring a thigh-high slit and straps in the back. The video was set to the tune of a remix version of Senorita, the 2019 duet by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. She captioned the video with three red heart emojis.

Fans flooded the comments section on the Instagram video with praise for Shehnaaz. One wrote, "Hotness overload," while another commented, "Most beautiful woman." A third one wrote, "Baby on fire," adding fire and red heart emojis. Several called her 'hot' and 'sexy,' while some called her ‘Senorita’.

It is rumoured that the Punjabi actor-singer will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which she will romance Jassie Gill. The makers or Shehnaaz have not confirmed the news, but Shehnaaz was spotted with Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam, her rumoured co-stars in the film, at Mumbai airport in June.

In a recent vlog on her YouTube channel, Shehnaaz said she would like to star in women-oriented films. She said, “Koi bhi film milein lekin women-oriented mile kyunki women sabse strong hoti hain. Meri movie wohi maanugi jisme main akeli hongi.” (Whatever film I get, it should be women-oriented, because women are the strongest. I will consider a film my own only when I am the only one leading it).”

Shehnaaz recently made her ramp walk debut, as well as her live performance debut. She performed to Chikni Chameli, The Punjaabban song, among other dance numbers at Mumbai Police's Umang event last month.

