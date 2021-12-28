Shehnaaz Gill fans lash out at Asim Riaz for tweeting ‘people get over loved ones so soon’: ‘It's sick, shame on him’

Asim Riaz is being called out for his new tweet, which appears to be a dig at Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz was recently spotted dancing at the engagement bash of her manager and Twitter users believe it is she who Asim targets for appearing to ‘get over’ the death of Sidharth Shukla.

Shared on Monday, the tweet talked about some ‘dancing clips’ and how people move on after the death of a loved one pretty soon. Twitter users have conjectured that Asim was talking about the dancing clips of Shehnaaz that surfaced recently. She was seen dancing at the engagement of her manager.

Asim wrote late Monday night, "Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat (Amazing)..…. #Newworld."

One Twitter user wrote, "If this is for #ShehnaazGill then I just feel bad for Asim. 1st of all he has NO rights to judge someone like that. And Shehnaaz has no life left? She’ll do what makes her happy. It’s sick and sad that Asim doesn’t understand how grief works. Love to @ishehnaaz_gill SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ." Another one tweeted, "Highly unnecessary! Just because poeple get back to their normal lives doesn't mean they have forgotten that person. It was her loss how one is handling their grief no one should judge! At some point even she has to live her life pls be more sensible while tweeting."

A glimpse of responses to Asim Riaz.

Another Twitter user commented, "Genuinely, did not expect this from you Asim. I was your die-hard fan for the last 2 years. Seriously taunting someone who is trying to move on from bad days.. I'm very happy to see her like this because I also going through this pain of losing someone SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ."

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died in September, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill has maintained a low profile. On Sunday, a video of the Punjabi singer dancing to Marathi hit number, Zingaat, at the engagement of her manager surfaced online and fans were happy to see her back to leading a normal life.

Shehnaaz was dressed in a black shimmery gown and sported a loose pony paired with subtle make-up. Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani, among others also marked their presence at the engagement.

