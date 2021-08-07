Shehnaaz Gill says she ‘felt nice’ when Sidharth Shukla showered love on her, calls him ‘family’

Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her equation with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla and said that he was like ‘family’ to her. The two have been linked together since their stint on the show and SidNaaz, an amalgamation of their names, has been a top trending hashtag on social media for months.

During an appearance on Social Media Star With Janice, Shehnaaz decoded the popularity of SidNaaz. “The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had the same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family,” she said, according to The Indian Express.

In another segment, Shehnaaz received a dare to send a voice note to one of her friends from Bigg Boss in an intimidating tone, saying, “Teri himmat kaise hui? Main aa rahi hoon (How dare you? I am coming).” At first, she said that she is not friends with anyone from the show, but on being reminded about Sidharth, she sent him the message.

Shehnaaz had Sidharth’s number saved as Siddy and host Janice Sequeira noted that their WhatsApp chat window was completely blank. This left Shehnaaz blushing and laughing.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz featured in a swayamvar-themed reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but could not form a connection with any of her suitors. She admitted to having feelings for Sidharth, even if he did not reciprocate.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who have since claimed to be just friends, came together for music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Last month, amid rumours of their break-up, he posted a cryptic tweet. “Been reading a few news articles... Least said they are hilarious… Bhai eyeballs hi chahiye toh kuch positive likh lo...itni negativity kaha se laate ho…How do you all manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say... may God bless you all,” he wrote.