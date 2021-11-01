Shilpa Shetty backs Shamita Shetty after Salman Khan scolds her on Bigg Boss, fan calls it ‘Shetty sisters supremacy’

Bigg Boss 15 contestant, actor Shamita Shetty was scolded by host Salman Khan for her queen-like attitude in the house. This comment then led to an argument between Salman and Shamita. Now, Shamita's sister, Shilpa Shetty has shown support for her on Twitter and has called her “our pride.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Shilpa extended support to her sister and tweeted her pictures from Weekend Ka Vaar episode and wrote, “My sister Tunki. Our pride Shamita. #ShamitaShetty #ShamitaIsTheBoss #Biggboss15”

As soon as the tweet came to light, people started reacting to it. While some Bigg Boss viewers slammed Shamita in the comments section, some praised her. One person replied saying, “The way she (Shamita) is behaving with Umar what she thinks of herself… lots of ego and attitude she is having and God knows for what." Another one wrote, “Today I will say Shetty Sisters Supremacy. Our pride Shamid."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shamita's fans commented saying, “This is the first time you’ve tweeted for any of Shamita’s trends. It warms my heart seeing that. Please ignore any hate that you may get under this tweet and focus on love and adulation @ShamitaShetty’s fans send in. Thank You!! Our pride Shamita."

Shilpa's support comes after Salman scolded Shamita during Weekend ka vaar. During the episode, when Tejasswi sought permission to speak, she was silenced by Salman who first called her 'rani' (queen) of the Bigg Boss 15 house. He said that the house has 2 queens, Tejasswi and Shamita.

Read More: On Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan gets offended by 'rani' Shamita Shetty's comment: 'Mera bas chale....'

Shamita replied to Salman's comment, by saying, "Toh mein kya karoon if I’m born like this (What do I do if I am born like this). Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really, this is annoying." Shamita's rude reply didn't go down well with Salman. He replied to her, "Mujhe baat karna ka itna koi shauk nahi hai, mera bas chale to main pura episode silent me nikal du, aaun hi nahi (I have no need to speak. If i could, I'd spend the whole episode in silence and not come at all)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}