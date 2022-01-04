Shilpa Shetty, Rajiv Adatia visit Shirdi to pray for Shamita Shetty's win, she watches Bigg Boss 15 on the way

After celebrating Christmas in Mussoorie, actor Shilpa Shetty travelled to Shirdi with her friends Rajiv Adatia and Akanksha Malhotra. In a video shared by Rajiv on his Instagram stories, Shilpa can be heard saying that they are going to the holy place to pray for Shamita Shetty's win in Bigg Boss.

On Tuesday, Rajiv posted a video from inside a car where he recorded Shilpa watching Bigg Boss 15 episodes during the road trip.

The video starts with Rajiv saying, "So we are all the way to Shirdi with Shilpa and Akanksha. And Shilpa I've come out of Bigg Boss and aapke sath time spend kar raha hun (I am spending my time with you)." He then pans the camera towards Shilpa who remains engrossed watching Bigg Boss 15 on her ipad. Rajiv then asks her what is she doing and she flips her ipad screen towards the camera and says "Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss."

Rajiv then says, "Bigg Boss yahan bhi hai. Mein bhi Bigg Boss mein tha (Bigg Boss is here as well, I was also there on Bigg Boss." Shilpa then yells in excitement, "Please vote for Shamita." Rajiv then pans the camera towards himself and says, "Kya karun in logon ka, mein gaadi mein hun (What should I do with these people? I am inside the car). Shilpa what is going on." Shilpa then says, "Hum Shirdi ja rahe hain Shamita jeet jaaye bass uske liye. Baaki saare finale tak pohoche lekin jeete sirf Shamita (We are going to Shirdi so that Shamita wins the show. All of the other contestants should go to the finale but only Shamita should win the show)."

Shilpa also shared glimpses of her visit to a temple on her Instagram stories:

Glimpse of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story.

Rajiv, who entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as the wild card contestant got evicted from the show last month. Rajiv is close friends with Shamita Shetty and Shilpa and the sisters often refer to him as their brother. The finale episode of Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on January 16, 2022.

