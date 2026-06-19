Shilpa Shinde calls TV producers white-collar mafias, slams co-actors for not supporting her: ‘Paise ke liye nahi kiya’

Actor Shilpa Shinde has once again spoken out about the struggles artists face in the entertainment industry. Reacting to reports that Shehzada Dhami is yet to receive nearly ₹30 lakh in pending dues, Shilpa labelled producers of the television industry as “mafias”. Shilpa Shinde recently admitted that the sexual harassment complaint she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. (Instagram)

The actor also addressed the criticism she faced after admitting that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. Hitting back at trolls, Shilpa said that outsiders have no idea what she actually went through during that phase of her life. She further expressed disappointment over the lack of support from her co-stars.

Shilpa Shinde speaks up On Thursday, Shilpa took to Instagram to react to Shehzada Dhami’s complaint, sharing a strongly worded video in which she alleged unfair practices that continue to plague the television industry. Calling out producers over the treatment of artists, Shilpa said she would rather quit acting and sell vegetables than bow down to such people.

Slamming artists’ associations for not standing by the artist, Shilpa said, “The producers in the TV industry operate like a mafia. They are white-collar mafias. Producers who refuse to support them are threatened and told that if something happens to them in the future, no one will stand by them. Their work is also sabotaged. We artists cannot do the same because producers hold our payments for up to 90 days, and those payments often get withheld.”

She also took a jibe at those who mourn the deaths of artists without having supported them earlier. An upset Shilpa went on to claim that she was left to fend for herself during the controversy, with no one from the industry stepping forward to support her.

She added, “They did not support me. Even today, when they had an opportunity to stand by me, they still didn't. There was no need for me to speak up. No one even knows what I went through at that time. People are falsely accusing me of doing it just for money. Today, 10 years later, that producer is still making TV shows and even films. No one has the courage to fight for justice for themselves. And then people end up taking extreme steps like suicide.”

Maintaining that she had spoken her truth, Shilpa asserted that she had her own reasons for going public and was fully aware of why she chose to speak out at the time.

“Aaj mauka tha, mere co-artists bol sakte the iss matter main. Mera imaan janta hai ke kya hua tha mere saath aur kya nahi. Mujhe nahi kaam karna hai aap logo ke sath, chhaiye bhi nahi mujhe roles. Ghatiya kaam karte ho aap log. Aaj kal creativity bachi hi nahi hai, sab bakwaas shows karte ho aap log. Is tarah ke ghatiya artists hai is industry mein, aap isme kaam karna chahte ho? Mujhe karna hi nahi hai. Raaste mein sabzi bechungi par aise logo ki nahi chatungi main, (“Today was an opportunity for my co-artists to speak up on this matter, but they didn't. My conscience knows what happened to me and what didn't. I don't want to work with these people anymore, and I don't need roles from them either. The kind of work they do is disgraceful. There is hardly any creativity left these days; all they make are terrible shows. These are the kind of artists this industry is filled with, and you want to work in such an environment? I certainly don't. I'd rather sell vegetables on the street than flatter or bow down to such people),” said Shilpa.