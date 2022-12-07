Shilpa Shinde returns to comedy with Maddam Sir, says 'those who worked with me at home called me boss or sir'

Shilpa Shinde of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame is all set to make a comeback with a daily show. The actor, who had an early exit from the recently wrapped dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will now be playing a cop in the comedy show, Maddam Sir. Also read: Shilpa Shinde vents anger against Jhalak 10 judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit: 'Baad mein mat bhauko'

Gulki Joshi already plays Maddam Sir – S.H.O Haseena Mallik on the show. There is currently no report if Shilpa will be replacing her or is simply an addition to the cast. The Sony SAB show revolves around four Lucknow-based female police officers who work at a Mahila Police Station.

Yukti Kapoor plays S.I. Karishma Singh or Qayamat, Sonali Pandit Naik is in the role of Head Constable Pushpa Singh, Yashkant Sharma plays Constable Cheeteshwar Chaturvedi or Cheetah and Ajay Jadhav is a prisoner turned spy Billu Champat in the show.

Talking to Times of India about playing Maddam Sir in the show, Shilpa said, “My character was in the police but quit the job and put her dreams on the back burner to focus on her marriage. Her dreams remained unfulfilled. Now, she is back on duty after many years."

“The title of the show is so catchy, and I relate to it. Everyone who has worked with me at home addressed me as ‘boss’ or ‘sir’ because they have seen me go out and work," she added.

Shilpa was seen as one of the celebrity contestants in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but was eliminated soon. She had reacted angrily on how judges, mainly Karan Johar, comment on the performances. She said in Hindi, “For that three-minute act, what an artiste goes through, do you even have a clue? You should watch Rubina’s video, a accident could have happened. Anything could have happened to her. Will the judges be responsible for what happens after this? There is no point in taking out a candle march later. Respect a person when they are alive, don't bark after they are gone.”

