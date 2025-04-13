Shivaji Satam's iconic character ACP Pradyuman to return to CID soon? Here's what we know

Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman to return to CID?

Last week, when the CID team killed the character of ACP Pradyuman, fans criticised the move. Now, quoting a source close to the production house, Times of India reported, “ACP Pradyuman is an iconic character and it can never die. Shivaji Satam will be back on the show in a few weeks.”

"Parth Samthaan who has made an entry will be shooting for the show for a short period of time. In the past, the makers have killed characters and brought them back to shows; so such twists and turns are normal," added the source. Shivaji "is likely to start shooting for the show by next week". He starred as ACP Pradyuman since the show started in 1998.

How ACP Pradyuman was killed in CID

In a recent episode of CID, the team tried to capture criminal Barboza (Tigmanshu Dhulia). But he trapped the ACP and seemingly killed him in an explosion. However, the death was not shown on screen.

Sony TV confirmed his death in a social media post. Sony had shared a photo of ACP Pradyuman on Instagram and wrote, "In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten." The words on the picture read, "End of an era." ACP Pradyuman (1998-2025).

What Shivaji earlier said about his character's death

Later, Shivaji spoke about his character's death with Bombay Times, "I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for sometime and the makers know what lies ahead in the show. I have learnt to take everything in my stride and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not! As of now, I am not shooting for the show."

About CID

The iconic TV serial made a comeback earlier this year. CID is also streaming on Netflix apart from Sony Entertainment and Sony LIV. The audience can watch new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm. CID made a comeback after six years. The hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run.