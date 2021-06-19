Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shoaib Ibrahim slams troll who insulted and called his wife Dipika Kakar 'irritating': 'She's precious for us'
tv

Shoaib Ibrahim slams troll who insulted and called his wife Dipika Kakar 'irritating': 'She's precious for us'

Shoaib Ibrahim has slammed an Instagram user for insulting his wife Dipika Kakar. Shoaib replied that Dipika is precious for him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar got married in 2018.

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has slammed a troll for insulting his wife actor Dipika Kakar. Taking to Instagram, Shoaib had conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Friday where a user asked if Dipika irritates him as she 'shouts so much'. Shoaib replied that Dipika is precious to him, his family and their well-wishers, adding he doesn't care about the rest.

The user asked, "Why dipika shouts so much?? .. Isnt that irritating?" Shoaib Ibrahim responded, "Irritating shayd aapke liye hoga (She might be irritating for you) but not for me, not for my family and not for the people who know what we are. It's ok sabki apni apni pasand hai. Mere liye, meri family ke liye aur unke liye jo use chahte hai unke liye anmol hai wo (It's okay, every body has their own likes. For me, my family and for her fans, she is precious). Baaki ke log kya sochte (what the rest of them think) I don't even care."

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib had conducted an Ask Me Anything session.

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar has been shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2. She had confirmed her return to the show in March and shared a video on Instagram. She had said, "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....Are you ready...Lets create magic again." She rose to fame with the show's first season in which she played the role of Simar for six years.

Recently, Shoaib had shared a video on his YouTube channel recounting the couple's scary experience while they were sky cycling at a resort during a holiday. He revealed that the couple was stuck mid-air after the cycle was displaced from the harness. They were rescued by the staff. Both Dipika and Shoaib were wearing harnesses.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu shares pics to 'sum up 300,000+ happy memories' on her birthday

Shoaib, in April, gave fans a house tour on his YouTube channel. The couple lives in Mumbai and decided to decorate their home in colours of golden and white. Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and became close friends before they began dating. They got married in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shoaib ibrahim dipika kakar ibrahim dipika kakar husband dipika kakar

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Happy birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Did you know actor made her debut in Aishwarya Rai’s Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…?

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:09 PM IST
bollywood

Anil Kapoor recalls visiting Milkha Singh's home: 'His wife fed us most unforgettable aloo parathas'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP