Shoaib Ibrahim slams troll who insulted and called his wife Dipika Kakar 'irritating': 'She's precious for us'

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has slammed a troll for insulting his wife actor Dipika Kakar. Taking to Instagram, Shoaib had conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Friday where a user asked if Dipika irritates him as she 'shouts so much'. Shoaib replied that Dipika is precious to him, his family and their well-wishers, adding he doesn't care about the rest.

The user asked, "Why dipika shouts so much?? .. Isnt that irritating?" Shoaib Ibrahim responded, "Irritating shayd aapke liye hoga (She might be irritating for you) but not for me, not for my family and not for the people who know what we are. It's ok sabki apni apni pasand hai. Mere liye, meri family ke liye aur unke liye jo use chahte hai unke liye anmol hai wo (It's okay, every body has their own likes. For me, my family and for her fans, she is precious). Baaki ke log kya sochte (what the rest of them think) I don't even care."

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar has been shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2. She had confirmed her return to the show in March and shared a video on Instagram. She had said, "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....Are you ready...Lets create magic again." She rose to fame with the show's first season in which she played the role of Simar for six years.

Recently, Shoaib had shared a video on his YouTube channel recounting the couple's scary experience while they were sky cycling at a resort during a holiday. He revealed that the couple was stuck mid-air after the cycle was displaced from the harness. They were rescued by the staff. Both Dipika and Shoaib were wearing harnesses.

Shoaib, in April, gave fans a house tour on his YouTube channel. The couple lives in Mumbai and decided to decorate their home in colours of golden and white. Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and became close friends before they began dating. They got married in 2018.