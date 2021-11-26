Shraddha Arya and her friends waited for her baraat with viral TikTok challenges. Watch

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya, who got married to Rahul Nagal on November 16, shared a video, giving a glimpse of how she spent time with her friends while waiting for her baraat.

In the video, Shraddha and her friends can be seen dancing on Hannah Montana’s viral song He Could Be The One. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shraddha captioned it, “Wedding day shenanigans, while my friends and I waited in the room for the baraat that ran a bit behind schedule.”

Many fans adored Shraddha and her friend's moves in the comments section. One person commented, “Always wanted you to do this trend.” Another one said, “Hahaha! This is how brides should be on their wedding day, Can't stop laughing” While one wrote, “What amazing moves. [heart emoji]”

On Tuesday, Shraddha posted a video and a photo with her friends on Instagram Stories in which she said that she has returned to Mumbai after her Delhi wedding and can't believe that she got married.

Shraddha and Delhi-based naval officer, Rahul got married on November 16. She and her friends shared a series of pictures and videos from the wedding festivities on social media. In one of the videos that went viral, Shraddha can be seen asking Rahul to lift her up. In another video, which was of her ‘vidaai', she told her friends to be jealous of her as she waved goodbye.

Shraddha made her silver screen debut with the 2004 acting talent show, India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj. Actor Aditi Sharma won the show, while Shraddha was the first runner-up. Shraddha went on to act in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kumkum Bhagya. She played the role of Dr. Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya.

