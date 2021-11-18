Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shraddha Arya can’t stop smiling during jaimala ceremony, pheras. Watch unseen wedding video
Shraddha Arya can’t stop smiling during jaimala ceremony, pheras. Watch unseen wedding video

Shraddha Arya had a wide smile on her face during her wedding rituals. A previously unseen video of her wedding has been shared online. Watch it here.
Shraddha Arya got married in Delhi on Tuesday.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 08:37 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal on Tuesday. A new video from her wedding has been shared by the Instagram page of ‘The Glam Wedding’, her wedding photographer.

The video began with Shraddha teasing her groom, “Rahul, aao mujhe uthao (come and lift me up).” The decor at their wedding venue and their hashtag #RaShInLove could be seen. There were also clips of their jaimala (exchanging garlands) ceremony, pheras and him applying sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead. During all the rituals, she flashed a wide smile on her face.

In another bunch of pictures, Shraddha posed in her bridal lehenga. While one photo was a candid one of her holding a styrofoam cup, the other gave a closer look at her outfit and accessories.

Shraddha, on Wednesday, shared a few pictures from her wedding along with the hashtags ‘Just Married’ and ‘Shraddha Arya Nagal’. She also added a heart emoji. In one of the photos, she could be seen booping his nose.

Earlier this week, Shraddha posted pictures from her mehendi ceremony, in which she showed off her henna-decorated hands and her engagement ring. “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!” she wrote in her caption. She also shared a photo from her haldi ceremony and called it, “D-Day.”

Shraddha and Rahul got married in Delhi. A source told Hindustan Times, “He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love.”

The wedding was attended by several of Shraddha’s industry colleagues, including Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla and Shashank Vyas.

Shraddha has acted in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. She has also been a part of films such as Nishabd and Paathshala.

