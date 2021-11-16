Shraddha Arya flaunts engagement ring, her Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum performs at mehendi ceremony. See pics, video

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya is all set to tie the knot on November 16. Her mehendi ceremony took place on Monday and pictures and videos from the function are doing the rounds online.

Sharing pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram, Shraddha wrote, “The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!” It showed her wearing a purple lehenga and jewellery, showing off her henna-decorated hands. The first picture showed her face in blur with the focus on the huge engagement ring on her finger.

TV actor Ankita Lokhande reacted to the post, “Baby baby baby congratulations.” Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani and many others also congratulated the bride-to-be.

Anjum Fakih, who plays the role of her sister Srishti in Kundali Bhagya, shared several pictures and videos from the ceremony, which was also attended by their onscreen mother, played by Supriya Shukla.

Anjum shared a candid picture with Shraddha and wrote, “Babul ka aangan ho, Ya ho sasural, Meri Di Yuhi chehekti rahe…Unke haanthon ki mehendi, Yuhi mehekti rahe (Whether it is at her paternal home or her marital home, my sister will always chirp like a happy bird. May the henna on her hands always be fragrant)… @sarya12.” Supriya commented on it, “Khush raho dono pyaari behno hamesha (May the two lovely sisters always stay happy).”

Shraddha Arya with Anjum Fakih and Shashank Vyas during the mehendi ceremony.

Anjum also gave a dance performance at the ceremony. Sharing the video, which showed Shraddha watching her dance, she wrote, “It took 4 days to prepare this… wanted to do something special on @sarya12 mehendi day… but by the time I was about to perform I forgot most of the steps… so this was impromptu. Thank you @nehaadhvikmahajan for this video… treasured for life…& my most handsome friend @ishashankvyas for the last minute.”

Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas was also a part of the ceremony. He shared a picture with Shraddha, giving a better look at her attire for the day.

Shraddha plays Preeta Karan Luthra on Kundali Bhagya. Reports suggest that she is marrying a Delhi-based naval officer named Rahul Sharma.