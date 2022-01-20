Shraddha Arya returns to work after testing Covid-19 negative, reacts as paparazzi ask her to pose: ‘Look at my feet’

Kundali Bhagya actor Shaddha Arya revealed she had contracted the virus and has now tested negative for Covid-19. The actor stepped out on Wednesday to resume shooting for her show.

The paparazzi spotted Shraddha Arya on sets and shared a video of her on Instagram. On being asked how was she doing, the actor said, “Theek (I am fine). I have tested negative today. I was coronavirus positive since one week.” When the shutterbugs asked her to pose, the actor pointed her at her feet and said, “Paer dekho (look at my feet)!" as if asking him not to click pictures of her as she was wearing slippers with her buttoned dress and nicely-done hair.

During the day, she shared a video from a make-up room on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Finally negative and back at work.”

Shraddha is known for playing the lead role of Dr Preeta Karan Luthra on television show, Kundali Bhagya. She continues to play the part. Shraddha has also acted in several other TV serials like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl.

The actor had tied the knot with Delhi-based Naval officer Rahul Nagal in November last year. It was a multiple-day affair including mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. Most of her co-stars had flown to the capital to be part of her wedding celebrations.

On Wednesday, Shraddha also shared throwback pictures from her honeymoon as she missed her husband and penned a note for him. “Well, he did look back at me in the next picture but I had moved my glare off him by then lol! When you’re apart, looking at your pictures together and reminiscing those scenes is what you see yourself doing almost all the time. But we are warriors (he, literally), we’ll sail through this… Until we miss glances again! #ShraddhaAryaNagal.”

At her wedding, Shraddha had asked the groom to lift her up when she walked down the aisle to reach the stage. “Rahul, mujhe udhao (Rahul lift me up),” she had screamed. During her bidaai ceremony as well, Shraddha jokingly asked her friends to “be jealous” of her.

