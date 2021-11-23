Shraddha Arya shows mehendi and giant engagement ring, blushes as paparazzi tease her about 'husband's love'

Television actor Shraddha Arya returned to Mumbai on Tuesday morning after getting married in Delhi this weekend. The paparazzi caught her at the airport and teased her about her husband.

Shraddha was seen in a pink dress and black boots, covering her shoulders with a shawl. She also wore red bangles and vermillion in her hair partition. The paparazzi asked her when her husband Rahul Nagal will come to Mumbai. She said that he'll be there in December.

As she got inside her car, photographers asked her to show her henna-decorated hands and she obliged. They also made her laugh, teasing her about ‘sir ka pyar (her husband’s love)'. Shraddha hid her face behind her hands and laughed.

Shraddha and Rahul got married on November 16 and the actor has been sharing pictures on Instagram from her wedding ceremonies. Sharing photos from their engagement ceremony, she had written, “If you’re Married & you’re happy, Raise your hand !!! ;) #ShraddhaAryaNagal.”

In a video from the wedding, Shraddha was seen walking towards the stage and asked Rahul to help her get on the stage. “Rahul, mujhe uthao (Rahul lift me up),” she she said as he stepped down from the stage and helped her up.

Shraddha and Rahul's is reportedly an arranged marriage. A source close to her had informed that she was set to tie the knot in Delhi with a Delhi-based guy. “The groom’s name is Rahul Sharma and he works in the Navy. He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Shraddha was first seen in acting talent show, India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004 and finished as the first runner-up. Shraddha went on to act in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kumkum Bhagya. Since 2017, she has played a physiotherapist named Dr Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya.

