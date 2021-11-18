Shraddha Arya refuses to wake up on wedding day, make-up artist says ‘dulha aa jayega’. Watch

Celebrity make-up artist Neha Adhvik Mahajan shared a behind-the-scenes video from television actor Shraddha Arya’s wedding. The clip showed Shraddha fast asleep on her wedding day and transitioned to her showing off her bridal look.

The video began with Shraddha lying on a hotel bed as Neha tried to wake her up: “Shraddha, tu abhi tak so rahi hai? Uth jaa, teri shaadi hai aaj. Dulha aa jayega! Uth (you are still sleeping? Wake up, it is your wedding day. The groom will arrive soon! Wake up).”

Shraddha did not want to wake up and covered her face with a pillow. The video then transitioned to her posing in her red and gold bridal lehenga.

“The Sleepy Bride @sarya12,” Neha captioned her Instagram post, adding a monkey-covering-eyes and laughing emoji. “Hahaha… oh go away!” Shraddha commented on it.

Shraddha married Rahul Nagal on Tuesday in Delhi. Pictures and videos from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies were widely shared online by fan clubs. Guests included her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla.

On Wednesday, Shraddha shared pictures of her and Rahul as newlyweds along with the hashtags ‘Just Married’ and ‘Shraddha Arya Nagal’. She also added a heart emoji. In one of the photos, she could be seen booping his nose.

Rahul is not from the entertainment industry. A source told Hindustan Times that he is a naval officer. “He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love,” the insider added.

Shraddha participated in the talent show India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She is known for shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

