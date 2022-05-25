Shraddha Arya says interior designer who allegedly ‘robbed' her has returned stuff, apologised; thanks fans for support

Television actor Shraddha Arya bought a new home, earlier this year. On Tuesday, in Instagram Stories, she claimed that the interior designer she hired for the house was a 'fraud' and ran away with her money. On Wednesday, she shared another post and advised her fans not to ‘never leave your work site unattended’. Also Read: Shraddha Arya and her friends waited for her baraat with viral TikTok challenges. Watch

On Wednesday, she shared the Instagram profile of the interior designer named Siddharth Punjabi, who robbed her. She wrote, “Robbed me off the home material and ran with it. It is so sad that I chose a conman for an interior designer. Beware of this person guys." In another Story, she wrote, “Siddharth Punjabi, the interior designer I thought I can trust has broken things in my house and run away with the fittings and other material after I had paid 95% of the amount that he himself quoted me. Can’t believe this happened to me while I was away."

Shraddha Arya shares her interior designer's profile.

Shraddha Arya says she was robbed by an interior designer.

On Wednesday, she shared a new update, lauding the power of social media. She wrote, “I can’t thank my fans, followers, the journalists and everyone who came out to support me in the matter of my new house, enough. With the support of all of you, I have got my fittings and fixtures back with an apology from the interior designer. Lesson learnt: Never leave your work site unattended. My take away from the incident: In all these years of work in the industry, what I have really earned is the support of all my well wishers. Forever Grateful!"

Shraddha Arya on the power of social media.

Shraddha was first seen on television as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She went on to star in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. In 2019, she and her then-boyfriend, Alam Makkar, participated in Nach Baliye 9. They broke up soon after.

