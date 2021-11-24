Shraddha Arya shares posts with friends after returning to Mumbai: ‘I can't believe I am married’

Newly married actor Shraddha Arya has returned to Mumbai after her wedding with Delhi-based naval officer Rahul Sharma Nagal. On Tuesday, Shraddha posted a video and a photo with her friends on Instagram Stories.

In the video, Shraddha Arya said, “Wapas Bombay aa gayi hun aur apni friends ke saath hun (I am back in Bombay and I am with my friends). This time I am not single, I am married. Believe he nahi ho raha. (I can't believe it.)"

Her friends, Heena Parmar and Pooja Thakur can be heard saying, “Humein bhi believe nahi ho raha hai. (Even we can't believe that.)”

On Monday, Shraddha returned to Mumbai after her wedding in Delhi. She was spotted by the paparazzi who asked her when her husband, Rahul will come to Mumbai. She had said that he'll be there in December. After that, Shraddha got inside her car and showed off her ring and henna-decorated hands.

Shraddha and Rahul got married on November 16. She and her friends shared a lot of pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony on social media. In one of the videos that went viral, Shraddha was seen sitting inside her car during her ‘vidaai’ while asking her friends to be jealous of her as she waved goodbye.

Many TV celebrities attended the wedding. The list included Shashank Vyas, Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, Neha Adhvik Mahajan and many others.

Shraddha was first seen in the 2004 acting talent show, India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj. The show was won by Aditi Sharma and Shraddha was the first runner-up. Shraddha went on to act in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kumkum Bhagya. Shraddha played the role of Dr Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya.

