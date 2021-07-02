Shruti Das on facing abusive comments because of her complexion: 'Someone called me black board'

Bengali actor Shruti Das, known for her serials like Desher Maati and Trinayani, has opened up about facing 'abusive comments' due to her complexion. She also spoke about her decision to file a complaint to the cyber cell after a social media user made offensive comments about her.

Speaking to a leading daily, Shruti Das said, “Since childhood, I have been facing such abusive comments because of my dusky colour. I always wanted to be an actress and worked really hard to achieve this place. But people still abuse me because of my skintone. They also feel I have made some compromises to bag a role or forced someone to cast me...Name calling has been a part of my life. Recently someone called me a 'black board'...I am tired of being judged for my skin tone. I am a human too. Though I have been thinking about taking legal action since Desher Maati started, I finally made up my mind and filed it yesterday."

She also spoke on her complaint, “I have been abused online for two years and I raised my voice when it was needed. I was shocked to see the comment made by this girl on the official page of the channel. Swornendu (Samaddar) asked me to remember whether I know this girl, since she is also from my native place. I suddenly recalled the girl. She is the sister of my dance student...When I contacted the girl, she wasn’t ready to speak. Later, I learned that she is holding a personal grudge against me because of a silly incident...With that grudge, she made some offensive comments on the official page of the channel. Later, she apologised in a social media post and deactivated her account too."

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani pokes fun at Rohit Reddy-Aaravv's resemblance: '9 months of nausea...for you to look like your dad'

Shruti made her debut in television with the Trinayani. Currently, she features in Desher Mati essaying the role of a teacher and the protagonist's wife Noa Bose Mukherjee.