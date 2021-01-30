Shubhaavi Choksey: I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen

As an artiste, Shubhaavi Choksey has been content with the TV shows she has been a part of including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT), Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Bade Acche Lagte Hain. However, the actor rues being stereotyped into playing the roles of mother onscreen, which she feels, somewhat restricted her growth.

“I now want to do roles that are more interesting, challenging and preferably my age. I’ve luckily been a part of great shows that gave me a lot of exposure and I’ve always gone with the flow. Not thinking much about what character I’m portraying, my focus was how it has been conceived. But now, I want to go against that flow. Getting out of my comfort zone isn’t going to be easy, but hopefully it won’t be difficult either,” she tells us.

After the KSBKBT took a leap, the 38-year-old played the mother of an actor five years elder to her, and even in her last show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she played Parth Samthaan’s onscreen mother.

While the actor admits that playing a mother onscreen has given her “a lot of name, fame and monetary stability and I’m filled with gratitude for that”, but she is quick to add she now wants to venture out into roles where her “full potential” as an actor is tapped.

“How many times do I keep playing such roles?” she asks, and adds, “I believe I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen. So, I’m ready to wait as long as it takes to find a suitable project for myself.”

Many feel that the six-year-long break Choksey took to raise her son went against her career, but the actor refuses to buy this point of view.

“Do male actors also get typecast when they make a comeback after six years? No, right? There have been actors who’ve played onscreen fathers and grandfathers, but are still playing mainstream heroes. So, why are only women categorised in certain roles? I just need that one project that’ll change the way people perceive me,” she ends.

