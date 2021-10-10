Shweta Tiwari dances with daughter Palak in the park on her birthday, watch videos

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari can be seen happily dancing in a Goa park in a new video that the TV star has shared on her Instagram page. Shweta Tiwari was most recently seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The mother-daughter duo was celebrating Palak's birthday.

Palak Tiwari was in a colourful dress while Shweta opted for a casual look and was dressed in a pair of denim shorts and a green T-shirt. Shweta’s son Reyansh Kohli can also be seen in the frame, looking at them as they dance. Shweta shared the video and wrote, “B’day dance with my Princess @palaktiwarii.” She also added a few heart emojis.

Shweta Tiwari’s friends and industry colleagues showered the post with love. Sangeet Bijlani commented, “You both are too adorable.” Srishty Rode also wrote, “Omgggg sistersss,” and dropped a heart emoji. Vikas Kalantari, Karanvir Bohra, among others dropped heart emojis and wished Palak a happy birthday.

Palak also shared another video from the park. It showed the mother-daughter duo dancing on yet another song, DJ Luke's Might Be. Many fans also commented on the posts, appreciating how young and energetic Shweta looked in the videos.

One of them wrote, “Yaar kon kahega ye mommy hai no (Who can say you are a mom)?” Another fan wrote that Shweta did not look like Palak's mother while one wrote, “You are fooling me, when did you have these kids?”

Palak will make her acting debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Directed by Vishal Mishra, the horror thriller is inspired by true events. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat and Vivek Oberoi.