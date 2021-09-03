Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari reacts to new pics, calls her 'hottest legend to have ever existed'

Actor Shweta Tiwari on Friday gave her fans a glimpse of her new photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, Shweta dropped several pictures which showed her wearing a sleeveless shimmery black dress

She opted for glam makeup and kept her hair loose. Shweta captioned the post, "Make it happen!!!"

Reacting to the pictures, Shweta's daughter and up-and-coming actor Palak Tiwari wrote in the comments section, "Hottest legend to have ever existed." In another comment, she said, "Sorry mom love you ok bye."

Shweta and Palak often comment on each other's posts on Instagram. Earlier on Friday, Palak shared pictures on her Instagram account. She wore a brown outfit for the photoshoot, opted for heavy makeup and left her hair loose. She shared the post with a brown heart emoji. Taking to the comments section, Shweta wrote, "Ufffhooooo..!!!" followed by a red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier this month, Palak spoke about how Shweta would probably react if she chose to do intimate scenes in films. “She (Shweta Tiwari) is not controlling like that. The one thing I love about my mother is that she keeps telling me that this is your career, your decisions. I feel she trust me a lot. So, she told me it’s your career and you are smart enough to make your own call. But, I do go to her if I am at crossroads and she does suggest what she thinks is the best," Palak had told SpotboyE.

Palak will make her acting debut in Bollywood with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Mishra. The horror-thriller has been inspired by true events. The film also features Mallika Sherawat, Arbaaz Khan, and Vivek Oberoi.

Shweta, who is an established actor on television, is best known for her role in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She was last seen in the television show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite actor Varun Badola. Currently, she is a contestant in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.