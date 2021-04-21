Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shweta Tiwari flashes toned abs in new mirror selfie, says she's hitting her targets 'one pound at a time'
tv

Shweta Tiwari flashes toned abs in new mirror selfie, says she's hitting her targets 'one pound at a time'

Shweta Tiwari has shared a new picture of her toned abs. The actor has been posting updates of her physical transformation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari shows off her abs.

Actor Shweta Tiwari has posted a new picture of her toned abs. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she posted a selfie showing her fitness progress, saying that she will reach her goal, "one pound at a time."

The picture showed Shweta posing in front of a mirror, showing off her abs. She wore a black top and white shorts. She tagged several people in her post, including her nutritionist and her trainer. At the bottom, she wrote, "I don't have a deadline! One pound at a time. And I will reach there!"

Shweta Tiwari's new photo.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jay Bhanushali says daughter shows extra love to Mahhi Vij to tease him, watch

Sharad Malhotra, wife Ripci Bhatia celebrate second wedding anniversary

Covid-19 second wave: Daily wage workers face the brunt again, cry out for help

Debina Bonnerjee calls for urgent vaccination for actors: Ours is the only profession where people are thoroughly exposed

Previously, Shweta had shared pictures from another photoshoot, flashing her abs. The pictures had drawn appreciation from her friends and colleagues. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Those abs mommie,” along with a number of fire emojis. “Ufffffff haawwwtneesss,” Dalljiet Kaur commented. “Your hard work on your body shows. Go roaring yummy mummy,” Saumya Tandon wrote.

Shweta has also been in the news for her separation from husband Abhinav Kohli, and the subsequent public spat they've been engaged in, over their son, Reyansh.

She has a daughter, Palak, from a previous marriage, to actor Raja Chaudhary. Raja in a recent interview spoke about meeting Palak for the first time in over a decade. "I was meeting her after 13 long years! When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown up girl," he told a leading daily. Palak and I were in touch with each other through Whatsapp messages," he said in an interview with a leading daily.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari reflects on breakdown of second marriage: ‘My family only asked how I was doing once in 5 years’

He said that he wants to mend his relationship with Palak, and that his love for her remains as strong as ever, even though he wasn't 'allowed to meet her all these years'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shweta tiwari shweta tiwari daughter shweta tiwari interview palak tiwari raja chaudhary

Related Stories

tv

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband says he confided in her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary about marital problems

PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:28 PM IST
tv

Shweta Tiwari on how failed marriages impacted her children: 'Palak saw me getting beaten up, Reyansh knows police'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 06:38 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP