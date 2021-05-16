Shweta Tiwari flaunts toned abs in new pic, Anita Hassanandani calls her 'super hot'. See here

Shweta Tiwari is setting fitness goals in South Africa. The actor on Saturday took to Instagram to share a new picture of her gradual physical transformation.

Shweta has been giving fans a glimpse into her workouts, leaving them impressed with her toned physique. Her latest picture showed her posing in a crop top and jeans, much to the admiration of her industry colleagues. Anita Hassanandani wrote in the comments that Shweta looked 'super hot', while Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "Sexyyyy."

Sharing a similar picture on Instagram, Shweta wrote that she doesn't have a 'deadline', and will achieve her fitness goals, 'one pound at a time'.

She wrote in an Instagram post last year that she weighed 73 kgs after giving birth to her son, and lost 10 kgs after following a strict diet and workout schedule.

Shweta is currently in Cape Town, filming the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She's been mired in controversy in recent days after her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her of keeping him away from their son in her absence. Shweta retaliated by saying that Abhinav hasn't contributed to the child's upbringing, and is having a negative effect on him.

Shweta broke onto the scene with a starring role in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which aired from 2001 to 2008. She has also appeared in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 4, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.