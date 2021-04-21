IND USA
Shweta Tiwari shows off her abs.
Shweta Tiwari flashes toned abs in new mirror selfie, says she's hitting her targets 'one pound at a time'

  • Shweta Tiwari has shared a new picture of her toned abs. The actor has been posting updates of her physical transformation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:14 PM IST

Actor Shweta Tiwari has posted a new picture of her toned abs. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she posted a selfie showing her fitness progress, saying that she will reach her goal, "one pound at a time."

The picture showed Shweta posing in front of a mirror, showing off her abs. She wore a black top and white shorts. She tagged several people in her post, including her nutritionist and her trainer. At the bottom, she wrote, "I don't have a deadline! One pound at a time. And I will reach there!"

Shweta Tiwari's new photo.
Previously, Shweta had shared pictures from another photoshoot, flashing her abs. The pictures had drawn appreciation from her friends and colleagues. Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Those abs mommie,” along with a number of fire emojis. “Ufffffff haawwwtneesss,” Dalljiet Kaur commented. “Your hard work on your body shows. Go roaring yummy mummy,” Saumya Tandon wrote.

Shweta has also been in the news for her separation from husband Abhinav Kohli, and the subsequent public spat they've been engaged in, over their son, Reyansh.

She has a daughter, Palak, from a previous marriage, to actor Raja Chaudhary. Raja in a recent interview spoke about meeting Palak for the first time in over a decade. "I was meeting her after 13 long years! When I last saw her she was a baby and now she is a grown up girl," he told a leading daily. Palak and I were in touch with each other through Whatsapp messages," he said in an interview with a leading daily.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari reflects on breakdown of second marriage: ‘My family only asked how I was doing once in 5 years’

He said that he wants to mend his relationship with Palak, and that his love for her remains as strong as ever, even though he wasn't 'allowed to meet her all these years'.

