Shweta Tiwari dances to Beshram Rang, fans say 'we bet she can replace Deepika Padukone'. Watch

TV actor Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram and shared video as she grooved to Beshram Rang. She left fans impressed with her dance moves on Monday as she grooved to the popular song, Beshram Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie, Pathaan. The original dance video featured them romancing each other in exotic locales in Europe. Reacting to Shweta's dance, fans felt that she can easily replace Deepika. Many fans reacted to her post. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit dances to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai on Indian Idol 13; fans are in awe of her 'thumkas'. Watch)

In the video, Shweta wore a long white robe and kept her hair loose. She danced and gave perfect expressions while Beshram Rang played in the background. She was all smiles and lip-synced to the song as well. Moments later, she was seen wearing yellow co-ords with matching coat. In the end, she gave a flying kiss and struck a stylish pose.

Sharing the clip, Shweta wrote, “This is how I get ready…when they ask me 1000 times ‘in how much time are you getting ready?” She used ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Beshram Rang’ as the hashtags.

Reacting to Shweta's post, one of her fans wrote, “She looks like 22 (smiling with red heart eyes emojis).” Another fan commented, “I bet she can replace Deepika…” Other fan wrote, “She's always rocking. She is far beautiful than her daughter at this age.” A fan said, “Lovely, never grow old (yellow emoji).” “Too hot, too gorgeous”, added one. “Deepika se achi toh aap lagti hai (You look far better than Deepika)”, wrote another. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the clip.

Besharam Rang is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The song is sung by Shilpa Rao, Vishal and Shekhar among others. The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song has Deepika Padukone in a number of attires but what has drawn the attention of the protesters is one particular swimsuit, which they allege is saffron and therefore, offends their religious sentiments. Since then, the hashtag ‘Boycott Pathaan’ was seen trending on microblogging site Twitter.

Shweta Tiwari has two children-son Reyansh Kohli from her second marriage to Abhinav Kohli and daughter Palak Tiwari from first marriage with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary. Her daughter will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will release in 2023 on Eid.

