Shweta Tiwari on how failed marriages impacted her children: 'Palak saw me getting beaten up, Reyansh knows police'

Shweta Tiwari shed light on the impact her failed marriages had on her children. The television actor has been married and separated twice. The actor married Raja Chaudhary at the age of 19 and welcomed their daughter Palak Tiwari. The relationship ended after she accused him of domestic violence. The actor married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 but the second marriage also did not last long. The actor welcomed a son, Reyansh, during the marriage.

While Shweta's personal life has been in the headlines, the actor recently confessed that she feels her children have found themselves in this mess due to her bad choices in men. The actor, in an emotional chat, said that it was her fault and not of her children.

"Both my kids have a habit of hiding their pain. They somehow don’t show me that they are sad. I don’t understand how are they both so happy when so much is happening around them. So I feel sometimes, are they trying to hide? Should I take them to a counsellor and find out if they are trying to hide their feelings from me?” she said, talking to Bollywood Bubble.

"(Palak) saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police. My son, he is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me.” Shweta added.

The actor further explained that there was no other way out. She knew that regardless of how much she wanted to protect her children, she couldn't. "Because how else can I do this, this is the only way for me to save myself. For a happy life and to get out of the mess that I am in, there is only one way. That is to be with my kids and go to the police and court. Till today I can’t understand how to save my kids from this situation," she said.

"I know my kids are in this mess because of me. It’s because I chose the wrong men. That was my fault, not theirs. But they are going through this, with me, strong and smiling. I never tell them, ‘don’t miss your fathers’. I never tell them don’t talk to them. But they don’t and I don’t know why. Because they get scared, they are scared of this trauma, they want to be happy and I don’t blame them for it," she added.

Also Read: Happy Holi: Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar dial up the romance as they celebrate festival of colours

Raja Chaudary recently met his daughter Palak after 13 years. He took to his Instagram and shared a selfie with her, writing, "What to say."