Shweta Tiwari says ex-husband Abhinav Kohli threatened to ruin her reputation: 'He used to record all conversations'

Shweta Tiwari did not hold back when she spoke about the problems she faced when she was married to Raja Chaudhary and later to Abhinav Kohli. The actor, who is now separated from both the men, spoke at length about the challenges she faced during and after both the marriages.

The actor, who became a household name with Kasautii Zindagi Kay, married Abhinav in 2013 and welcomed their son Reyansh. However, the couple separated, with the post-split drama spilling over on social media. Abhinav made accusations on social media making things murkier.

Speaking about the posts, Shweta told Bollywood Bubble that Abhinav had threatened to 'ruin' her reputation a few days before the leak. "In the lobby of my residential building, he (Abhinav) told me, ‘Ek aurat ki image kharab karne me kya lagta hai, just one post. Just one post, and you will be ruined," she said. "After 5 to 6 days, he started posting, to spoil my reputation,” she added.

The actor observed that people are skeptical when something good regarding a person is said. However, they don't think twice before jumping to conclusions when something under the bed comes out in the open.

"Since the person is talking about it openly in the media, they think it is the truth. But, why does nobody think that it might be false also? They are just spectators, they don’t even know what the truth is. And just because the other person is not sharing the story, they believe one-sided stories. People don’t understand that it is a personal life," she said.

The actor added that there were times when she wanted to tell her side of the story but refrained from it. "Many times, I thought of sharing my stories, when he shared small clips. He used to record all the conversations, but I did not initially. I started recording when someone told me to do it," she said.

Back in June 2020, Abhinav took to Instagram to post pictures and private chats with Shweta. He accused Shweta of forcefully separating him from their son and shared their private chats.