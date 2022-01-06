Shweta Tiwari shares new pics in saree, fans compare her ‘killer looks’ with Katrina Kaif. See here

Shweta Tiwari has the perfect advice for someone who wants to share an opinion about her life. Posting new pictures of herself on Instagram, the actor added an interesting caption for those who may ‘have an opinion’ about her life - just keep it to yourself.

Shweta shared a bunch of new pictures from a photoshoot, for which she wore a beige saree. Here's what she wrote along with the pictures: "If you have an opinion about my life, please raise your hand. Now put it over your mouth!" Her Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Nikki Tamboli reacted to the post with this comment: "Sexy, @shweta.tiwari," and also shared a few fire emojis. Aastha Gill also wrote in the comments section, "Maar hi daaloge (killer looks)."

Shweta's fans also flooded the comments section with messages praising the actor for her new look. One of them wrote, "Tumne to Katrina ko bhi piche chhor dia (You have left Katrina Kaif behind)." Another one commented, "Baap re... katai zeher (Oh god, killer looks)." The post has already garnered over 174,300 ‘likes’ on Instagram as many of her fans also reacted with the fire emojis.

Earlier this week, Shweta had posted pictures of herself dressed in a red saree.

Shweta participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in July last year in Cape Town, South Africa. Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, and Abhinav Shukla were also participants in the show. Best known for her lead role in the soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta has featured in several other television series and reality shows.

Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari recently appeared in Harrdy Sandhu's music video Bijlee Bijlee. She will also be soon seen in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Directed by Vishal Mishra, the film also features Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Vivek Oberoi. The horror thriller has been inspired by true events.

