Siddharth Nigam on life as a child actor: Growing up in the public eye was a struggle

As someone who started off his career as a child actor, Siddharth Nigam was exposed to the limelight at a very young age, something that the actor says has its advantages and disadvantages.

Nigam, who started his acting career with Dhoom 3 in 2013,followed by TV shows Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao and Aladdin, says, “Everyday was challenging for me (as a child actor).”

The 21-year-old further elaborates, “Every day, every week was a struggle for me. But there was one thing that stayed constant and that was that I never gave up. I don’t want to highlight that I have struggled a lot in life, I only want to focus on the learnings that I have had from my struggles. I have learnt from my failures and worked on myself.”

Nigam says the pressure is no less now because he realizes that because of his body of work as a child actor, his fans and people around him expect a certain standard of work from him.

“I feel the pressure, there is just so much expectations from me from my fans. But it is fine because I myself have very high expectations from myself,” he adds.

From a gymnast to actor, to dancer, Nigam has now branched out to music. He recently debuted as a singer and a lyricist with a romantic track Tum Mili.

“As an artiste I feel my struggles helped me develop multiple talents,” he says, adding, “I always have had a soft corner for music and my fans had been demanding this for quite some time now. Besides that I am also preparing myself to be launched in a movie as an adult. It is difficult to land a movie. I want a nice launch for myself preferably in a romantic-acting film. I hope jaldi se mere paas ek achhaa offer aaye.”

