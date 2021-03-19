Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill 'definitely have soft corner for each other', says Vindu Dara Singh
tv

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill 'definitely have soft corner for each other', says Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh has said that he is close to Sidharth Shukla, and knows that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has a 'soft corner' for Shehnaaz Gill.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill in Shona Shona.

Vindu Dara Singh, who appeared briefly on Bigg Boss 14, has said that former contestants and rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill 'definitely have a soft corner for each other'.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on Bigg Boss 13, and were linked up during the show. They have since appeared in several music videos together.

"Well, Sidharth and Shehnaaz definitely have a soft corner for each other. But I really don't know if they are in love. I am in touch with Sidharth but we never talk about such things. We both know that if we call each other and ask something to be done, the other person will definitely comply," Vindu said in an interview.

"If Siddharth and Shehnaaz are destined to marry, we would love that. There are also some people who don't want them to be together. Let Sidharth and Shehnaaz decide it for themselves. It's their life, after all," he told a leading daily.

Also read: 'All the girls hit on Sidharth Shukla, that's a problem,' says rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz, who is currently in Canada shooting for a film with Diljit Dosanjh, said in a recent interview that Sidharth is 'an ideal man'. Asked what makes him an ideal life partner, and she said that him being an ideal man is both a blessing and a curse. She told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi, "First, everyone hits on Sidharth Shukla. I've seen it. He is the complete package. But this is also a problem. The girls don't leave him alone."

Sidharth, who appeared as a ‘senior’ in Bigg Boss 14, made headlines for uttering ‘I have a girlfriend at home’ on the show, which many of his fans took as a reference to Shehnaaz.

Topics
bigg boss 13 bigg boss sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill

