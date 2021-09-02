Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's last dance together leaves Sidnaaz fans heartbroken. Watch here

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who were fondly known as 'Sidnaaz' by their fans, made joint appearances together on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. Sidharth died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was 40.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13, following which they were rumoured to be dating. Although neither of them ever acknowledged that they were in a formal relationship, they were paparazzi favourites, often being spotted together on dates. They even appeared in several popular music videos together.

Last month, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were photographed on the Bigg Boss OTT sets. Prior to appearing on the show, Sidharth had said in a statement, "Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Sidharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and the everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly. Today once again, I’m entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best friend, Shehnaaz. I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar."

The rumoured couple also appeared in a Love Special episode of Dance Deewane 3. Videos of their performance are being recirculated on social media by fans. Madhuri Dixit, one of the judges on the reality show, took to Twitter on Thursday to mourn. She wrote, "It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Their fans took to Twitter and offered strength to Shehnaaz. They also shared pictures and videos of their moments together over the years, from Bigg Boss 13 to Dance Deewane 3.

Shehnaaz, meanwhile, is said to be 'not fine', according to her father Santokh Singh Sukh. He told SpotboyE, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened." When asked if he talked to Shehnaaz, he said, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."