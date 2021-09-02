Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack at 40: See photos, video from his last public appearance

The news of Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left everyone in shock. He died on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother, Rita Shukla, and two sisters.

Sidharth was rushed to the Cooper hospital in Mumbai at around 11 am but was declared dead on arrival. “Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won’t be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem,” a senior doctor from the forensic department of the hospital told Hindustan Times.

Sidharth’s last public appearance was on August 22. He went to the Mumbai airport to receive his mother and some relatives.





Sidharth started his career as a model. He made his acting debut in 2008 with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He then starred in shows such as Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

In 2019, Sidharth participated in Bigg Boss 13 and quickly became a fan favourite. He won the show but later fought allegations that the makers and host Salman Khan were biased towards him.

Talking to SpotboyE, Sidharth had said that he ‘wasn’t the one who started’ the fights but only retaliated when provoked. “If you see that someone else is initiating the fight and you still nominate me twice for eviction... I was in the danger zone,” he said, adding, “I should talk about bias. People had their support systems coming into the Bigg Boss 13 house and staying with them. I was all alone.”

Sidharth was last seen in the ALTBalaji series Broken But Beautiful opposite Sonia Rathee.