Sidharth Shukla finds shirtless photo ‘not so sexy’, his fans claim otherwise

Television star Sidharth Shukla was hyped up by his army of fans, who call themselves ‘SidHearts’, as he said that he found one of his shirtless photos to be ‘not so sexy’. He was responding to a picture of his back, shared by a fan, who wrote, “GOOD MORNING MY SEXY JAAN @sidharth_shukla.”

Sidharth modestly replied, “Not so sexy in this pic ..... but good morning never the less to you and all.” However, his fans seemed to disagree with this assessment. “Sid you are always sexy dude,” one wrote, to which the actor replied, “And your always kind.”

Other fans also praised Sidharth’s looks. “You always looks sexy @sidharth_shukla! And more than that , its your principles and morals that keep you sexy 24/7. But well , a very good morning indeed,” one wrote. “Hottt hotttt. Tu aag hai aag hai. Tera koi jawab nhi (You are fire, there is no match for you). Sidharth why sooo sexyyy man,” another commented.

Sidharth’s popularity increased after his Bigg Boss 13 stint. He edged out Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill to win the trophy. He returned to the popular reality show in the fourteenth season as a ‘senior’, along with former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan.

Earlier this week, Sidharth urged teachers to go easy on students during the examinations. “Plz be kind and slightly lenient.... the student in me remembering my long forgotten days,” he wrote on Twitter. He got into a mock-fight with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla, who poked fun at him.

"Read an article of @sidharth_shukla asking a teacher to be lenient ! Bhai were you lenient as a senior in BB house ?? I am ready for a smart answer though," Abhinav wrote. Reacting to his tweet, Sidharth replied, "Bhai call karna ... Sab se pehle leniently Tereko teacher aur senior ka difference bataunga ..... Baki tu khud samajhdar hai Khud he samajhjayega (Brother, call me. First, I will leniently tell you the difference between a teacher and a senior. Otherwise you are so smart, you will understand everything)."