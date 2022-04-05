Sidharth Shukla holds Shehnaaz Gill's hand in her phone wallpaper pic, Sidnaaz fans get emotional. See pic

Actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans were left heartbroken after Siddharth died last year. The rumoured couple first met on Bigg Boss 13, and had a huge fan following with their fans calling them SidNaaz. On Tuesday, Shehnaaz was spotted by the paparazzi and several photos of her were shared online. Soon, eagle-eyed SidNaaz fans noticed Shehnaaz's wallpaper and were left emotional. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla in new video, says he made her ‘strong’: ‘I learnt so much’. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a picture shared online by a SidNaaz's fan account, fans noticed that Shehnaaz's wallpaper is Sidharth Shukla's hand holding hers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One fan commented, “Ohh Sid ki or apne ki photo wallpaper wow (Her wallpaper is a picture of her with Sid).” Another one said, “This is kinda heartbreaking bro."

Sidharth Shukla died last September after a heart attack. He was 40. Although Sidharth and Shehnaaz never publicly acknowledged they were in a relationship, they always spoke about their bond and friendship. Their collaborations together always featured the hashtag SidNaaz on social media.

Speaking about the term affectionately coined by fans, Shehnaaz told Face Magazine, "For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidharth had last appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz. They also featured in music videos of Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Sidharth and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they participated in Bigg Boss 13 together - he was the winner of the season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON