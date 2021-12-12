Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary: Vidyut Jammwal, Kamya Punjabi and fans remember late actor

Actor Sidharth Shukla fans remembered him on his 41st birth anniversary on Sunday. They shared birthday wishes, pictures and prayers for the late actor on social media.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, a close friend of the late actor, shared a mantra in Sidharth's honour on Instagram. "Om purnamadah purnamidam Purnat purnamudachyate Purnasya purnamadaya Purnamevavashishyate. Om That is the whole. This is the whole. From wholeness emerges wholeness. Wholeness coming from wholeness, wholeness still remains. Inner Tuning: I am a complete and perfect part of the Whole. I carry the essence of this mantra within and meet the world in joyful abandon," his post read. Vidyut captioned the post as, "In Shukla's honor."

Actor Kamya Panjabi tweeted, “Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi budha nahi hoga. Kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha. (Last year I told you that when you will turn 80 then also you will not get old. We laughed so much. But you didn't plan to live till 80). But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost. #HBDSidharthShukla”

Actor Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, “It’s the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever ! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now ! #HBDSidharthShukla."

One fan tweeted pictures of Sidharth and wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday to the KING of millions of hearts! @sidharth_shukla You may have left us but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate your life and the memories of you! We miss you so very much and may you find love and peace wherever you are! #HBDSidharthShukla #SidHeart." While another fan wrote, “Today is filled with mixed emotions for most of us. Please forgive me if any of my tweets bring you sadness as I pay my tributes to the man I adored for many of his admirable qualities. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDHARTH."

Sidharth made his silver screen debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He followed this up with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love You Zindagi. He later appeared in popular show Balika Vadhu and played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar. Sidharth then bagged a role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show. After this, he participated on Bigg Boss 13 and won the trophy. On September 2, Sidharth died of a heart attack.