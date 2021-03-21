Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sidharth Shukla strikes a dance pose, fans compare him to Michael Jackson. See here
tv

Sidharth Shukla strikes a dance pose, fans compare him to Michael Jackson. See here

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared a new picture, showing him striking a dance pose. Here's what his fans feel.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla teased fans with the picture of a dance pose as well as a video from his dance rehearsal. Taking to social media platform Instagram on Saturday, Sidharth shared a post captioning it as, "Something’s comin up..." but didn't reveal any further details. Fan were left wondering if he was talking about an upcoming project.

However, his dance pose impressed his followers who compared him to late US singer-songwriter Michael Jackson; one person even commented that "MJ would get a complex".

Meanwhile, some fans also said that they were waiting for season three of his debut web-series, Broken But Beautiful.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priya Ahuja Rajda: My social media posts come from a state of anxiety and depression

Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly-Jasmin, Rahul-Disha go on double date. See pics, video

Nia Sharma confesses she would 'love kissing a guy more than a girl'

Jasmin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina in Instagram post for Aly Goni

Sidharth and Sonia Rathee recently concluded the shoot of Broken But Beautiful 3. The actors ended the final day on the set with a bike ride. In a video that is now online, the two stars were seen riding a bike on a deserted street. Sidharth was seated behind Sonia. He appeared to be teaching his co-star how to ride the bike.

Instagram story/realsidharthshukla

The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. It appears the makers are exploring a different storyline now, with a change in cast and characters.

Sidharth has been in news for his rumoured relationship with Shehnaaz Gill. Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who had briefly appeared on Bigg Boss 14, has said that rumoured couple 'definitely have a soft corner for each other'. The duo met on Bigg Boss 13 and were linked up during the show. They have since appeared in several music videos together.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor goes snorkelling in the Maldives, enjoys 'life under water', watch video

Shehnaaz, who is currently in Canada shooting for a film with Diljit Dosanjh, said in a recent interview that Sidharth is 'an ideal man'. Sidharth, who appeared as a ‘senior’ in Bigg Boss 14, made headlines for uttering ‘I have a girlfriend at home’ on the show, which many of his fans took as a reference to Shehnaaz.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth shukla michael jackson

Related Stories

bollywood

Lean Fardeen Khan refuses to pose for the paparazzi, asks 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:34 PM IST
bollywood

Deepika Padukone draws a parallel with Alphonso mango in her latest all-green attire, Navya Naveli Nanda finds it lit

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:56 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP