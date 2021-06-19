Situation is very depressing, but we have to rise above it: Geetika Mahendru

Actor Geetika Mehandru, who started her career with film Kabir Singh, followed by Satellite Sankar, says she has lost work due to the pandemic.

“I was absolutely thrilled when I got a big budget film but due to the lockdown couldn’t make it as the shoot was scheduled in Chandigarh. Then I lost another project in this second wave of pandemic. Also, one project that was supposed to release last year is still on hold. So, the situation is very depressing but we have to rise above it,” says the youngster.

A costume stylist by profession before she landed into acting, Geetika says she became an actor by fluke. “I was busy with corporate jobs as a costume stylist till on an acquaintance’s behest, I agreed to audition for a TV commercial and later just collected some random email ids and sent my pictures to a few production houses. That’s how I got Kabir Singh followed by web show What’s the Love. That’s when I started to enjoy acting and decided to take up more projects.”

Geetika shot for her first TV show in Varanasi and remembers the time she had with the entire cast. “The TV series Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki not only gave me a chance to shoot in Varanasi, but I also got to make some life-long friends. We had a blast in the city of ghats and explored the majestic city to its fullest. Now, the show is streaming on OTT after its TV stint.”

She is currently busy with a TV show. “I am playing the character of Ginni in show Chotti Sarrdaarni and enjoying playing this role that has a number of shades to explore. Soon, I am all set to start the shoot of an OTT series, hopefully if all goes fine. Also, I am waiting for the release of my film, a sports drama.”