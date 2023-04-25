Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actor Rutuja Sawant: Financial struggle in showbiz is real

From long work hours to erratic schedules, the work culture of the small screen comes in the spotlight time and again. And now actor Rutuja Sawant has revealed that the pay system is also riddled with many loopholes.

Rutuja Sawant made her acting debut with the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

“An actor’s life isn’t a rosy road at all because, apart from making a name in the industry, we have to find ways to sustain in this expensive city. We have a proper payment schedule which gets delayed sometimes,” says Sawant, who made her acting debut with the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Recalling the time when she came to Mumbai, the actor says she barely had any money with her. “However, I got work and gradually things started moving forward. But post Choti Sarrdaarni, I suffered a financial breakdown as I ran out of money. All my savings and earnings were spent. It was quite a low phase for me, as I was hardly able to bear even the basic expense of myself.”

When it comes to work, it is the passion for the craft which keeps you company in the financial struggle.

“When you enter into this field, you have a passion to prove yourself to your parents, so you can’t ask them to support you financially. I do believe that it’s your journey and you should find the way to pave your path. So, I pawned my gold earrings to a merchant who gave me money in return. Soon, I got my next show, but the struggle didn’t end there, as the cycle of payment begins after 3 months. So, I still had to survive on that money,” she says.

The actor, who is currently seen in TV show Chashni, asserts the struggle is real. “Even today, I work hard each day to sustain myself in this industry and city as well. Though I have my home in the outskirts of Mumbai, I live in the main city for work. It’s not easy for anyone to stay independently in the city. However, I am happy and satisfied that I am paving my path with courage and hard work,” she ends.

