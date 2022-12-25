Sneha Wagh says co-star Tunisha Sharma was ‘chirpy, happy-go-lucky girl’: 'As actors we’re more in the spot'

Actor Sneha Wagh, who worked with late actor Tunisha Sharma on the TV show Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, has said she was a very “happy-go-lucky person” but added that there is always an other side to every person. Tunisha died by suicide on the sets of her ongoing show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. Her boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. (Also read: Fitoor director Abhishek Kapoor and Karan Kundrra remember Tunisha Sharma, share condolences: 'Gone too soon')

Sneha currently plays a negative lead on the TV show Na Umar Ki Seema Ho on Star Bharat and was taken aback on hearing about Tunisha's death. Recalling her time with the 20-year-old, Sneha told Hindustan Times, “Tunisha was a very chirpy girl. We’ve worked together. Always a happy-go-lucky person! But there’s always an other side to every person. In India, mental health is still not normalised. Time and again we’re ignoring the mental health issues. We need more awareness. I know her mother, I feel so sorry for them. Deepest condolences.”

“We’re in a very weird society. They love to see us happy all the time, and the moment we have a tinge of sadness on our faces, they judge us. Pass remarks on us! As actors we’re more in the spot… I really hope we start taking these issues seriously and not make fun of anyone,” she added.

Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh aired on Life OK in 2017. Sneha Wagh had played the role of Ranjit Singh's mom Raj Kaur while Tunisha was in the role of Ranjit's first wife, Mehtab Kaur.

According to ANI, the FIR revealed that Tunisha and Shezaan were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.

Tunisha had made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap when she was still a teenager. She also worked in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. She also played actor Katrina Kaif's younger version in films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, and also appeared in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO: If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

