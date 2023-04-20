Snowfall Season 6 Finale: 5 takeaways from Season 6's curtains close

The highly anticipated series finale of Snowfall has left viewers with mixed emotions. As the curtains closed on the sixth season of Snowfall, viewers were left with significant takeaways from the finale. Here are 5 takeaways from the season finale of Snowfall Season 6. As the curtains closed on the sixth season of Snowfall, viewers were left with significant takeaways from the finale(Snowfall Fx)

Franklin's tragic fall from grace: A heartbreaking scene

Throughout the show's six seasons, Franklin has been the protagonist, taking audiences on a journey from a young man trying to make a living to a drug lord running a multi-million dollar empire. Along the way, he grappled with addiction, relationships, and power struggles. In the finale, Franklin went on a rampage tour, attempting to recover from the $37 million loss he suffered in episode nine. He begged friends and family for money, threatening them when they refused. It was a heartbreaking scene, showing how far Franklin had fallen from grace.

A lesson in humility: Franklin realizes he can't do it alone

One of the most significant takeaways from the finale was that Franklin had forgotten that it was never a one-man show. He demanded money from those around him, reminding them that he was the one who provided everything, but he had received help from Leon, Veronique, and Cissy, and he had forgotten that. Unfortunately, he realized this at his lowest point.

Love amidst ruin: Leon and Cissy's beautiful relationship shines through

The beautiful relationship between Leon and Cissy was another takeaway from the finale. Despite Cissy shooting Teddy and preventing him from transferring $37 million to Franklin, Leon was the only one who comprehended her decision. He respected Cissy's decision and refused to give Franklin any money when he demanded it. Their love for each other was evident when Leon visited Cissy in jail, and they exchanged "I love you" with tears in their eyes. Leon treated Cissy like the mother she was, and Cissy loved him like a son.

Franklin and Teddy's parallels: The thin line between success and failure

The finale also exposed how much Franklin was like Teddy. When Franklin claimed responsibility for the group's financial success, it echoed what Teddy had said to him while being held captive. Franklin's drowning, and he's waiting for an expensive yacht, despite there being a small boat available to save him. To those on the outside looking in, it's clear that Franklin is in trouble.

Life's complexities: Snowfall's bold statement on the unpredictability of life

Snowfall's portrayal of how Black love survives or dies amidst Black ruin was a bold move. Love survived and perished throughout the show's run and in the finale. Franklin's central role in Snowfall made it understandable for viewers to hope for his love to survive, but his painful ending dashed those hopes. It's natural for audiences to want a happy ending, but Snowfall refused to give one, and in doing so, it made a statement about the complexities of life.

The finale of Snowfall has left viewers with mixed emotions and several significant takeaways. The show's portrayal of how Black love survives or dies amidst Black ruin was a bold statement, and Franklin's fate echoed that of Prometheus. As viewers, we were reminded that no man is an island, and we must never forget those who have helped us along the way. Snowfall refused to give a happy ending, but in doing so, it made a statement about life's complexities.