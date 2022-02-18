Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy return to TV with DID L'il Masters, groove with Remo D'Souza, Jay Bhanshali in promo. Watch

alt hl - Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy return to TV with DID L'il Masters, fans say ‘can't’ wait'

Sonali Bendre is all set to return to make her small screen debut with the dance reality show, DID L'il Masters. The actor will be one of the judges, along with choreographer Remo D'Souza and actor Mouni Roy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mouni, who will returning to TV after five years, shared the promo on her Instagram page. She wrote, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of this panel and the show I have always loved so much. Need your love and blessings at the commencement of this new journey…Hari Om."

The promo shows Mouni in a silver saree, Sonali in a pink dress with a matching overcoat and Remo in a black tee, trousers and jacket showing their dance moves while grooving to the show's title track. Actor Jay Bhanushali, who recently participated on Bigg Boss 15, will host the show is seen dancing along with the judges in the promo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many viewers reacted to the promo with “wow”. A fan commented, “can't wait.” Another cheered for them, “Whoo let's gooo.”

The show will air on ZEE TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm from March 12.

This is Sonali's first project after her cancer recovery. The actor had taken a sabbatical from films after her cameo appearance in 2013 film Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! She was one of the judges on kids reality show India's Best Dramebaaz six years ago.

Also read: Sonali Bendre says she wont be defined by 'C word', shares before-and-after picture of recovery

Mouni got married to boyfriend Suraj Nambiar last month. Her last television outing was Naagin 2 five years ago. She had played the role of lead Naagin. She then moved to films and has starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold, with John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter and with Rajkummar Rao in Made in China. She recently appeared in the film, Velle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON