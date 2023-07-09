Sonali Bendre remembers working with Saroj Khan for Dil Hi Dil Mein song: I was scared she'd throw dandiya sticks at me

Actor Sonali Bendre recalled working with late choreographer Saroj Khan and shooting for the song Chand Aaya Hai from the 1999 film Dil Hi Dil Mein. She said, “Although I have never really played garba, I have a favourite garba song which is Chand Aaya Hai from Dil Hi Dil Mein.” (Also Read | Juhi Chawla grooves to song at party as Madhoo records her, Shilpa Shetty and Sonali Bendre pose together)

Sonali remembers Saroj Khan

Sonali Bendre spoke about Saroj Khan.

She added, "It was this song in which I performed this dance style for the first time. Saroj ji was choreographing it and it was my first time working with her as well. I was scared that she would throw her dandiya sticks at me when I do something wrong; I still remember that."

Garba Act on India's Best Dancer 3

During the dance reality show India's Best Dancer 3, contestant Anjali Mamgai, along with choreographer Akash Thapa, impressed everyone with their power-packed Garba Act to the song Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje. Their performance made her go down memory lane and she recalled about learning the dance moves from the late choreographer Saroj Khan.

Sonali talks about the song

"The song was very beautifully done and when I saw Saroj ji, I knew that I was going to face her wrath if I made any mistakes. Even though she was strict, she was an amazing teacher! I love her," she added. Sonali is currently seen among the panel of judges along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on India's Best Dancer 3.

Sonali's OTT debut

Sonali recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series, Broken News. In the show, she essayed the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.

Sonali's film career

She made her acting debut with the 1994 film Aag, which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Shakti Kapoor. Her first big hit was the action romance Diljale which was released in 1996. She was also part of movies such as Major Saab, Sarfarosh, Duplicate, Zakhm, Chori Chori and Hum Saath Saath Hain, among others.

