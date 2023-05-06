Juhi Chawla grooves to song at party as Madhoo records her, Shilpa Shetty and Sonali Bendre pose together. Watch

Juhi Chawla, Madhoo, Shilpa Shetty and Sonali Bendre among many others recently attended a party hosted by Raveena Tandon. Pictures and videos from the get-together were shared on Instagram. (Also Read | Juhi Chawla on Salman Khan wanting to marry her: I had just started out, Salman was not THE Salman Khan...') Juhi Chawla, Madhoo, Shilpa Shetty and Sonali Bendre attended Raveena Tandon's party.

For the occasion, Juhi wore a printed white suit. Sonali Bendre was seen in a white top under a beige shrug and cream-coloured pants. Gayatri Joshi and Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor were seen in white outfits. Madhoo wore a black dress while Shilpa Shetty was seen in a printed white frock.

Several other guests were also part of the celebrations. Sharing the pictures, Raveena captioned the post, "Happiness is being with friends who love you for all, through thick and thin …." She also added the hashtags--all about yesterday, Padmashree celebrations continue and sisterhood. Reacting to the pictures, Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, "Missed being there."

Madhoo took to her Instagram and posted a video montage from the party. It comprised all the people at the get-together. In one of the sections of the video, Juhi Chawla was seen grooving to a song as a musician played his guitar. She also shared a conversation with Madhoo and her friend. Though Madhoo didn't caption the post, she added singer AP Dhillon's Dil Nu as the background music.

Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan recently. In the upcoming months, she will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla in the pipeline.

Shilpa Shetty will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Prime Videos. She will also be a part of KD-The Devil as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.

Juhi Chawla was most recently seen in the Prime Video thriller series Hush Hush (2022). It also featured Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan and Shahana Goswami. Sonali made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series Broken News. In the show, she essayed the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi.

