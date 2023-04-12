Juhi Chawla on Salman Khan wanting to marry her: I had just started out, Salman was not THE Salman Khan...'

Juhi Chawla has said that she had just started out and did not know anyone properly in the industry, when she got a chance to work with Salman Khan in a film. She spoke when she was asked about Salman Khan's recent statements that he wanted to marry her, but her father did not approve of him. (Also read: Juhi Chawla on signing ₹1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan, her equation with Shah Rukh) Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla have featured together in Deewana Mastana.

In an old video that went viral last month, Salman was seen claiming that he had approached Juhi's father and asked for her hand in marriage. Her father rejected Salman and in the video from the 90s, Salman said that he was rejected as he "didn't fit the bill". Juhi married businessman Jay Mehta in 1995.

Asked about the viral video, Juhi laughed and told News18, "Back in the day, when I had just started out in my career, and when Salman was not THE Salman Khan, a film had come my way that had him in the lead actor. In fact, I didn’t know anyone properly back then – not him, not Aamir Khan, or anyone else in the industry. Incidentally, I couldn’t do the film because of some issue."

She added, "And to this day, he doesn’t leave one chance to remind me of it! ‘You didn’t do the film with me,’ he keeps saying! We hardly worked on films together but we did a lot of stage shows. He had a cameo in Deewana Mastana."

Salman and Juhi worked together in Deewana Mastana. In the old video, Salman called Juhi “very sweet, adorable girl” and added, "I toh asked her father if he would let her get married to me. (Asked what the father's response was) No."

Salman said, "Don't fit the bill I guess," when asked about the reason for the rejection.

Juhi Chawla was most recently seen in the Prime Video thriller series Hush Hush (2022). It also featured Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan and Shahana Goswami. Meanwhile, Salman awaits the release of his much-awaited film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

