Juhi Chawla on her decision to sign 1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan in 2021 drug case, her current equation with Shah Rukh

Actor Juhi Chawla, who had signed a ₹1 lakh bond for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, has opened up about her decision. In a new interview, Juhi called it an unforeseen incident. She added that she thought it was the ‘right thing’ for her to do. (Also Read | Juhi Chawla signs ₹1 lakh bond for Aryan Khan's bail) Juhi Chawla spoke about Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

In October 2021, Juhi Chawla signed the bond for Aryan Khan, after the bail conditions were spelled out by the Bombay High Court. Aryan was on jailed in a drug case and later acquitted. Juhi was the surety for Aryan. His lawyer Satish Maneshinde had then said, "She (Juhi Chawla) knows him from birth as they are professionally associated."

Speaking about signing the bond, Juhi told News18 in a new interview, "We didn’t know it was coming. But when all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do – to be there for him.”

Juhi also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan with whom she co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) along with her husband Jay Mehta. During a recent match, Shah Rukh and Juhi's Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani title track was played.

Speaking about it, Juhi said “I was telling Shah Rukh that I had no idea that 23 years after its release, this song would be playing at such a momentous occasion at an iconic stadium! I told him, ‘Arre yaar, agar pata hota (If I knew) that people will remember the film, I would have done some things differently!' But, he said, ‘It’s playing today because it struck a chord with the audience. It came from a place of innocence and that’s the best part.’

Juhi also revealed that she rarely gets to see Shah Rukh and it is Jay who is ‘more in touch with him than I am’.

After signing the bond in 2021, Juhi had said, "There is a sense of relief in the (SRK) family. We are all happy it is over." Aryan's lawyer had then said, "She (Juhi Chawla) is the surety. Her name is on the passport. Aadhaar card is there."

Juhi and Shah Rukh has featured in many films such as Darr, Yes Boss, Duplicate and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani She was last seen in the thriller series Hush Hush along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami. The web series premiered on Prime Video.

