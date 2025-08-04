Song Young-kyu, known for Hwarang and Extreme Job, found dead in a car near Seoul

Actor Song Young-kyu, known for Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Extreme Job and Tale of the Nine Tailed, was found dead near Seoul on Monday. According to an Allkpop report, 55-year-old Young-kyu was found in a vehicle parked at a residential complex in Cheoin-gu, Yongin. Young-kyu had, a few weeks ago, made headlines following a drunk driving incident. Song Young-kyu made his debut in a 1994 children's musical. (X/@MerGarza)

Song Young-kyu dies at 55

The report citing Yongin Dongbu Police Station officials said that Young-kyu was found at around 8 am on Monday. A woman informed the officials. Authorities are now investigating the cause of death.

According to Korea Times, police said there was no sign of foul play. No suicide note was found either.

Young-kyu's recent DUI incident

In June, Young-kyu was caught driving under the influence of alcohol. On June 19 night, Young-kyu allegedly drove from Giheung-gu to Cheoin-gu after drinking. At that time, his blood alcohol level was reportedly over .08%, which is grounds for license revocation. He was then sent to prosecution without detention.

Following the incident, he stepped down from the play Shakespeare in Love. The team of The Defects, in which he had already completed filming, had said that they would "edit out as much of his appearance as possible".

About Young-kyu's career

Young-kyu made his debut in a 1994 children's musical. He had a supporting role in the hit action comedy Extreme Job. He has starred in many films and shows.

His works include Home Sweet Home (2010), The Virus (2013), Beyond the Clouds, A Hard Day and Misaeng (2014), The Greatest Marriage (2014), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and Pandora (2016), Investigation Partners (2018), Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020), Narco-Saints, Big Bet and Toxic (2022), Land of Happiness (2024) and Return to the Palace (2025) among many others.

Young-kyu is survived by his wife and two daughters.