Sony TV warns viewers against ‘fabricated’ Kaun Banega Crorepati clip on Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sony TV has issued a statement after a fabricated video of its popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati was getting circulated online. The channel said that it's brought the attention of the cybercrime cell to the issue, and refrained users from reposting the fake video. The video shows a fake voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan asking a defamatory question on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Also Read: KBC 15: Can you answer this ₹7 crore question about Leena Gade that made show's latest contestant quit?)

Sony TV's statement

A fabricated video of Kaun Banega Crorepati is doing the rounds

“We have been alerted to the circulation of an unauthorised video from our show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. This video misleadingly overlays a fabricated voice-over of our host and presents distorted content. Upholding the show's integrity and our viewers' trust is paramount, and we are actively addressing this matter with the cyber crime cell. We strongly condemn such misinformation, urge our audience to be vigilant, and refrain from sharing unverified content,” the statement read.

What's the fabricated video?

The video that Sony TV referred to was also shared by Indian National Congress member Ritu Choudhary. It looked like a clip from the regular programming of KBC. However, once Amitabh posed the question, the voice changed slightly and it didn't go with his lip-sync as seen in the video.

A question in the conventional KBC format was superimposed on the video, and a fake voiceover of Amitabh read the question aloud in Hindi, “Which of these chief ministers is called an announcement minister because of their fake announcements?” The options were: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

The contestant promptly chose Shivraj and Amitabh's voiceover announced it as the correct answer. The host then explained why he's called the ‘Announcement Machine,' prompting the live audience to break into a laughing fit.

While posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), Ritu wrote in the caption in Hindi, “What kind of a question is being asked in KBC? Is it true that Shivraj Singh ji is the announcement minister?”

KBC is currently in its 15th season.

