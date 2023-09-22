KBC 15: Can you answer this 7 crore question about Leena Gade that made show's latest contestant quit?

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which is in its 15th season, had yet another contestant coming close to winning ₹7 crore. However, the contestant Jasnil Kumar wasn't sure of the answer and opted to quit the game show hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Also Read | KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan wears a ‘veshti’ on set, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi) Jasnil Kumar with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

Can you answer the ₹ 7 crore question?

Contestant Jasnil Kumar won a car after answering the ₹1 crore question correctly. However, he wasn't sure about the answer to the 15th question for ₹7 crore. The question was: Leena Gade, a person of Indian origin is the first female race engineer to win which of the following races? The options were: A) Indianapolis 500, B) 24 Hours of Le Mans, C) 12 Hours of Sebring, D) Monaco Grand Prix.

What Jasnil said

Jasnil said that he didn't know the correct answer and would like to quit to which Amitabh agreed. When asked to choose an option for his answer, Jasnil said option B, which was the right answer. As per Times of India, Amitabh then said, "Khel jaate toh 7 crore jeet jaate aaj (Had you played you would have won 7 crore today)."

Jasnil on winning ₹ 1 crore

As per the report after winning ₹1 crore, Jasnil shared, "Sir, since I knew about KBC, it was my dream to be on this stage. From 2011, I was constantly trying to come here. I remember that I cried more thinking about KBC than breathing. I used to work rigorously but constantly tried for KBC. People mocked me but I still felt that one day I would prove them all wrong. I dreamt that one day my whole life would change."

Jasnil also talked about his 5-year-old son, "When KBC's call didn't come I used to ask my son, will the call come this time? That little kid once told me, 'Zaroor aayega (It will definitely come)', I didn't teach him this, it was naturally his instinct and this belief motivated me. He said, 'Papa jab jana tab chamchamati car leke aana (Papa, when you go, bring a shiny car).' It is his belief that made me reach here." Jasnil also got a chance to take home an electronic appliance as a souvenir and he chose a new TV.

About KBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned for its 15th season on August 14 on Sony TV. The long-running quiz game show airs on weekdays at 9 pm. Amitabh has hosted KBC since its first season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was presented by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

